Jazz fans descended on Llandudno for weekend of live entertainment

Jazz festival hailed as a ‘great success’ as the annual event returned to Llandudno this year.

The event from July 28 to 30 saw a number of jazz acts take to the stage to wow the crowds at Bodafon Park with a range of live music.

Llandudno’s Quaynotes Quartet, with artists such as Alan Barnes, Dave Newton and Greg Abate, were among the line up.

Festival director Geoff Burke said: “The Llandudno Jazz Festival was a great success on every level with excellent numbers attending and some great artists performing both in the main Jazz Marquee as well as the upper Fringe shows. Fans from near and far expressed their appreciation and already we are getting requests for tickets for 2018.

“The whole weekend went brilliantly even the weather was decent enough except for a wet spell on Friday afternoon.”

Trumpeter, composer, recording artist and singer Neil Yates once again put together the jazz line up.

He said: “The weekend was a big success. There was a great relaxed atmosphere all weekend and even the weather was fairly kind to us!”

Visit www.llandudnojazzfestival.com to keep updated.

Picture by Rachel Zhang