Third annual Young Dragons Community Cadet Challenge returns to Colwyn Bay

Cadets and dignitaries from across the region descended on Colwyn Bay for a special event.

The third annual Young Dragons Community Cadet Challenge was hosted by Rydal Penrhos Prep School earlier this month, where five teams competed against each other in a variety of tasks.

The five teams taking part were made up from Army Cadets from Colwyn Bay; Sea Cadets from Connah’s Quay, Rhyl, Deganwy and Conwy; St John Cadets from Colwyn Bay and Llandudno; Guides the 1st Meliden, Brownies from 1st Rhuddlan and Prestatyn Young Fire Fighters.

During the challenge they took part in seven 20 minute challenges including a treasure hunt, water carrying and board game operation.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Assembly Member for the Vale of Clwyd Ann Jones, chairman of Anglesey county council Cllr Bob Davies, mayor of Colwyn Bay Cllr Jeff Pearson and mayor of Llandudno Cllr Francis Davies.

After a fierce day of competitive action, the Young Dragons came away with the overall prize after a sterling all-round effort.

There were also individual awards given out to the teams that had been most successful in the individual challenges.

Gerry Frobisher MBE, who organised the challenge, said: “The event was well supported and all participants thoroughly enjoyed the day.

“I would like to thank Rydal Penrhos School for sponsoring the venue and involvement during the lead up to the day.”