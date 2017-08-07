Former Connah's Quay social club fire is confirmed as arson attack

A fire at a former social club has been confirmed as an arson attack.

Fire crews tackled a fire at the former Albion social club in Connah's Quay for almost three hours on Thursday.

Firefighters from Deeside, Buckley, Wrexham and Flint all attended the blaze at the derelict building on Church Street just after 5pm.

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that it is thought to have been started on purpose.

North Wales Police officers were also present at the scene and are continuing to investigate.

A total of 10 square metres was subjected to fire damage in a disused function room while the entire building was smoke damaged.

No structural damage was reported.

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed one rapid response vehicle was sent to the scene as a precautionary measure.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number V117109.