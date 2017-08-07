New council offices are 'huge boost' to Colwyn Bay says Clwyd West AM

Clwyd West AM welcomes news that council offices currently under construction in Colwyn Bay are expected to increase town centre spending by around £1 million a year.

AM Darren Miller recently paid a visit to the site of Conwy County Borough Council’s new Coed Pella offices in Colwyn Bay with the Council’s Leader, Cllr Gareth Jones, and Chief Executive, Iwan Davies, where he was told of the benefits the site would have on the town.

The new £35 million, 98,000 sq ft, offices are due to be completed in October 2018 and will provide accommodation for up to 750 local council staff.

Mr Miller said: “The offices will provide a huge boost to Colwyn Bay town centre spending, which has been estimated to increase by around £1 million per year as a result of the impact of staff and visitors to the new offices once fully operational.

“I was extremely impressed to see the progress to date during my visit and very much welcome the fact that the contractor has engaged with many local firms to deliver the new building including Jennings Civil Engineering of Colwyn Bay and Evadx, a steel fabrication business from Kinmel Bay.

“Around 60 people are currently involved in the current construction phase on site, but this will rise to around 125 at its peak during the completion of the building.

“I also welcome the fact that the facility is being constructed to the highest environmental standards.”

The development partner for the project is Muse Developments and they have appointed Bowmer and Kirkland as the lead contractor.

The Council’s Leader, Cllr Gareth Jones, said: “The construction of the new offices is progressing well and once complete the facility will be an impressive addition to Colwyn Bay. The build is being carried out to the highest standard. Every effort has been made by Bowmer and Kirkland to use local companies for the build and this has been strongly supported by the Council.

Chief Executive of Conwy Council, Iwan Davies, added: “These offices really are state-of-the-art and will prove to be a massive asset to Colwyn Bay.”