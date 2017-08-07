Retail chains plan in Flint could create up to 120 jobs

More than 100 new jobs could be created after plans were lodged to build two new retail chains in Flint.

An application has been put forward by developers to construct new retail units on land at Flintshire Retail Park opposite the Jade Jones Pavillion.

The plans, put forward by Hollins Murray Group would provide-four units to be used by Deeside based supermarket chain Iceland and discount retailer HomeBargains.

In a planning and retail statement, it is claimed the proposed development would improve the “vitality and viability” of Flint town centre.

“The development will improve the economic well-being of the area by providing employment. It is anticipated that the proposed development will generate between 70 and 120 FTE jobs which will be available to members of the local community.

“The proposed development will strengthen the retail park’s offer, which in turn will improve the vitality and viability of Flint Town Centre.

“The complementary role of the retail park is identified by the Final Draft Flint Town Centre Masterplan.”

As per the application, modifications to the current layout of the land would provide 121 car parking spaces with a design said to be “developed in a contemporary, modern style” in keeping with the existing retail park.

The four proposed units would cover 3,584sqm with proposed operating hours of 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 6pm on Sunday.

The planning and retail statement added: “It is hoped that the proposed improvements along with an extension of the retail frontage towards Church Street will encourage more shoppers to undertake linked shopping trips between the two locations, benefiting the town as a whole.”

The plans will be open for comments during the public consultation stage on Flintshire Council’s website until September 1.

A decision on the plans is expected to be made later in the month.