Wrexham man who took break-up badly attacked his former partner 

A man assaulted his former partner before locking himself in her home with their baby.

Aaron Robert Jones, 28, scratched Amy Williams on the shoulder with a back door key to her home at Woodlands Walk, Acrefair on

June 19.

Miss Williams, who sustained a four centimetre scratch, ran outside out to the garden from Jones wearing only her pyjamas.

Justin Espie, prosecuting at Wrexham Magistrates Court, said Jones locked himself in the house with their

eight-month-old baby and told Miss Williams that she would never see the child again.

Jones had previously taken two knives from the property while telling the victim he would kill himself.

When police arrived Jones, of Albert Grove in Ruabon, had left the property in his van.

Officers stopped the van in Llangollen Road and found two knives and an axe handle inside.

Magistrates heard how Miss Williams had ended the six year relationship after Jones was unfaithful for a second time.

Jones took the break-up badly and Miss Williams described him constantly calling and texting her to try to resolve matters, Mr Espie added.

Probation officer Rachel Woodcock said that Jones, although emotional during his interview, did not show remorse until prompted.

Jones had claimed that it was an isolated incident, but police call out information showed a “Concerning pattern of behaviour in relation to offending”, Miss Woodcock added.

But Patrick Geddes, defending, said that Jones was “completely ashamed” of his behaviour.

He had struggled to accept that the relationship was over and could not do anything about it.

But Jones wished to apologise and was “genuinely sorry for what went on”, Mr Geddes added.

The offences were “wholly out of character”, but Jones’ behaviour could not be excused and he did not seek to do so, Mr Geddes added.

Jones had failed to attend court on July 26, but came to court the next day and it was an error for which he would like to apologise, Mr Geddes.

He pleaded guilty to possession of knives in a public place, assaulting Miss Williams by beating and to failing to surrender to court.

Lesley Taylor, chairman of the bench, sentenced Jones to concurrent terms of eight weeks in prison for possession of the knives, the same amount for the common assault and two weeks for failing to surrender to court.

The sentence was suspended for a year.

Magistrates imposed a restraining order, which will run until further notice, preventing Jones from any contact with Miss Williams save for child contact, and from entering Woodlands Walk.