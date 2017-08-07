Wrexham's Plas Madoc homes to be demolished as part of council estate makeover

Extensive improvement work is due to start on one of Wrexham’s housing estates in the next few weeks.

Homes in Plas Madoc are to be modernised as part of Wrexham Council’s project to ensure it achieves the Welsh Government’s Welsh Housing Quality Standard by 2020.

The work will include installing external wall insulation on 400 of Plas Madoc’s council-owned, ‘Cubbitt’ (steel framed) houses.

The insulation is designed to improve the energy efficiency of properties which are generally harder and more expensive to heat than traditional cavity-wall insulated brick houses. Properties will also be re-roofed, where required.

A number of empty properties in the Peris and Gwynant areas of the estate will also be demolished as part of the improvement work to the estate.

The project will offer an opportunity to make improvements to the environment and landscape of the estate, which could potentially include redesigning public spaces, parking areas, new fencing, enlarging gardens and providing new build housing.

Cllr David Griffiths, lead member for housing, said: “Following many months of preparation and consultation work with tenants and residents, we can now announce the improvement work will begin during the next few weeks.

“The first steps will include demolishing properties in Peris and Gwynant. These have traditionally been unpopular and difficult to let and offer little to the appearance of the estate. Demolishing them will open up these areas and help us improve the estate from an environmental perspective.

“The external wall insulation will also make a huge difference. It’s designed to make colder homes easier to heat so this will hopefully mean reduced energy bills.

“Installing the insulation also allows us to dramatically improve the external appearance of the properties. We’ve worked hard to go the extra mile with the design work and we hope to repeat the success we’ve had with similar schemes we’ve carried out in areas such as Cefn and Johnstown.”

A drop-in information event on the improvement work will be held at Plas Madoc Leisure Centre (in the Aqua Lounge) on Wednesday between 2pm and 6.30pm.

Anyone is welcome to attend. Housing officers will be on hand to answer questions and there will also be a chance to meet and speak to the contractors carrying out the work.

A CGI video preview of how the estate could look was produced earlier this year by a partnership between Wrexham Council’s housing and economy department and Glyndwr University.

For more information on the housing improvement work being carried out to achieve the Welsh Housing Quality Standard, visit the council website.

Updates can also be found by following Wrexham Council’s Housing Service on Facebook.

A Wrexham Council spokesman said that the project will be funded using part of the authority’s £56.4 million WHQS budget.

A breakdown of costs was not available, the spokesman added, as only the demolition and external wall insulation had been confirmed, and further works would have to go to public consultation.