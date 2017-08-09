Former Prestatyn runner found dead in his house after huge search

A FORMER member of Prestatyn Running Club who had been missing for a month has been found dead in his home.

Arnold Mouat, 64, had lived in Scotland for a number of years but previously lived in Prestatyn when the offshore oil terminal was being developed.

He had last been seen at his home in Panbrae Road, Bo’ness in the Central Lowlands of Scotland on July 6. His disappearance sparked a huge search by police. Community volunteers also combed areas where it was thought Mr Mouat, who was said to be a keen hiker, used to walk.

Last Saturday, Police Scotland confirmed that the body of a man had been discovered from an address in Panbrae Road, Bo’ness.

It is believe Mr Mouat was found in the garage of the property.

Officers said they believed that they had recovered the “remains” of Mr Mouat and were no longer treating him as a missing person.

The death is being treated as unexplained although police confirmed the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.

Gareth Hughes, from Prestatyn Running Club, said: “I probably knew him better than most members.

“Arnie, his wife Chris and their family were in the Prestatyn area for only two to three years, about 20 years ago. They were both active members and very popular.

“They kept in touch with several former clubmates after moving to Aberdeen and presented a shield to the club to encourage more women to compete. It is still awarded every year.”

Supt Martin Fotheringham, of Police Scotland’s Forth Valley division, said: “This is a tragic set of circumstances and our thoughts and sympathies are with the Mouat family as they come to terms with their loss.

“Following a review of our response to this incident, Police Scotland has referred this matter to the Police Investigations and Review Commissoner.”