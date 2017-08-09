Llandudno hospice summer fete raises more than £7,500

A hospice summer fete exceeded its target after raising more than £7,500.

The St David’s Hospice event took place on Saturday, July 29 in the hospice grounds and proved to be a huge hit with something for everyone including stalls with cakes, jams, giftware, books handmade cards plus plenty of games, tombolas and raffles.

Community Fundraiser, Agnes Jones, said: “I was over whelmed with the support given on the day - our volunteers worked so hard to make this event so successful.

“I would also like to thank the community for their kind donations. A special thank you to British International Search and Rescue Dog team, The Conwy Reflections Dance group and Colwyn Bay Ukulele Group who entertained the crowds throughout the afternoon.

“The day was just amazing - the response was unbelievable and without the kindness and generosity of the local community it wouldn't be possible to stage such an event.”