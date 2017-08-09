Once "popular" Rhyl pub set to be demolished to make way for commercial development

PLANS have been lodged to demolish a vacant pub to make way for commercial development.

The Crown Bard on Ffordd Derwen, Rhyl, has been closed for a number of months. The once popular venue had a number of owners over the past five years. It is believed that the pub was unable to re-establish itself and and as a result, ended up closing its doors.

An application to demolish the site has been put submitted to Denbighshire County Council by UK property company Ediston Real Estate. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Screening Opinion has also been put forward. Screening opinions are usually put forward to identify projects likely to have “significant” effects on the environment.

A Screening Request report – submitted on behalf of Ediston Real Estate by Zander Planning Ltd who have been appointed by the company as planning consultant, read: “The public house was built between 1963 and 1967. The building is two storey and off brick/block construction that is smooth rendered and painted with a tiled roof.

“It is considered that the potential for ‘significant’ environmental effects is low taking cognisance of the fact that the site is not within a ‘sensitive area’ and the development is not one that is likely to be particularly complex or hazardous.”

Photo: GoogleMaps