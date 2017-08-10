Citizen's Advice hailed for successful Uniform Recycle

A local branch of the Citizens Advice Bureau has been praised for the success of one of its initiatives.

Denbigh CAB’s Uniform Recycle takes place this week, with dozens of parents queueing up to deposit, swap or pick up uniforms for schools ahead of the new school year.

The CAB have set up the initiative in an empty shopping unit on Denbigh High Street, which is open between 10am and 2pm each day this week.

The CAB takes in a variety of uniforms which they then sort by school and size. The uniforms are then cleaned and ironed for their new owners.

Parents or guardians taking uniforms are asked for a donation of a pound however much they need.

Vale of Clwyd MP Chris Ruane said: “It’s a great initiative and the uniforms that were being exchanged were top quality and beautifully presented.

“I think they had 100 families in.

“If you’ve got two or three kids... it could end up costing families hundreds of pounds.

“I think it should be adopted throughout Denbighshire, and indeed Wales.”