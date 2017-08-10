Colwyn Bay stadium changes name as major sponsor is revealed

PARC Eirias stadium is to be renamed as part of a deal that the owners say will safeguard the long term future of the venue.

County County Borough Council has signed up Zip World as a commercial partner in a naming rights deal and the Colwyn Bay arena will now be officially called Stadiwm Zip World.

Zip World operate ‘white knuckle’ adventure parks in North Wales and beyond and the council say the deal will help secure the long term future of the stadium, as well as bringing the Zip World name to new audiences across the region.

Cllr Mark Baker, Conwy’s cabinet member for community development service said: “It’s essential local authorities explore all avenues to make sure we get the best from our resources.

“Sponsorship opportunities are amongst the options available, and this collaboration will contribute to the longer term sustainability of our excellent facility at Parc Eirias and ensure its continuing success.”

Sean Taylor, director for Zip World, added: “Zip World is passionate about delivering a world class customer experience in extraordinary locations, and are excited to bring a stadium into the Zip World family.

“Stadiwm Zip World will help shine light on the region as one of the UK’s leading adventure tourism destinations. As a local firm, we’re proud to partner with North Wales businesses and communities to raise awareness of the beautiful part of the world we live in.”

The four-year agreement will see Zip World’s name and branding prominently visible at the stadium and on print and digital media.