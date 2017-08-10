Passengers escape serious injury after bus and tractor crash on High Street in Caergwrle

Passengers escaped serious injury after a tractor collided with a bus on a busy high street.

Several commuters were caught up in the dramatic collision between the two vehicles on High Street, Caergwrle, just before 7.30am yesterday.

It is thought the tractor

jack-knifed on the corner of High Street, near the Spar store and Ye Olde Castle Inn, colliding with the Arriva 27 service travelling from Mold to Wrexham.

A Ford Transit van is also understood to have been caught up in the collision.

Nicola Parry, a carer from Caergwrle, was one of those on the bus when the crash happened.

She said: “I just heard a screeching from the front and the next thing, the tractor was in the side of the bus.

“My mind just went blank and the glass flew at my face from out of the window.

“All I saw was the tractor coming towards us and a van on the other side.”

A pile of debris lay outside the convenience store as Flintshire Council Streetscene teams worked to clear the area in the aftermath.

Ms Parry added: “I was screaming, it was awful.

“There was an older lady sat at the front near where the bus hit.

“I just thought that was it, the glass just came flying at me.

“I jumped up straight away and it was very, very scary.

“The driver couldn't do anything.”

The crash has led to safety concerns being raised about the road.

One witness said the section where the crash took place had a “horrible corner”.

They added: “The amount of times we’ve thought someone was going to crash is unreal.

“It's unreal the screeches you hear. You’re waiting for something to happen.”

North Wales Police attended the scene just before 7.25am and had the road cleared by 8.15am.

Motorists were advised to take an alternative route while teams worked to assess the situation.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said crews were not called to the scene.

Steve Jones, Flintshire Council’s chief officer Streetscene and transportation, said yesterday: “Streetscene were called by North Wales Police this morning to clear debris from the A541, following a road traffic collision in Caergwrle.

“The road reopened as soon as the work was completed.”