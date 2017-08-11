Bus firm launches probe into crash with tractor on Caergwrle High Street

A bus company will study footage to determine what caused a collision involving one of its vehicles.

Arriva Buses is to look at CCTV images from its vehicle that was hit by a tractor on High Street in Caergwrle on Wednesday morning.

The firm claims the tractor driver “lost control of the vehicle” ahead of the crash.

Passengers on board escaped serious injury when the farming vehicle crashed into the side of the 27 service travelling from Mold to Wrexham at 7.15am.

It is understood the tractor jack-knifed on the corner of High Street, near the Spar store and Ye Olde Castle Inn.

A Ford Transit van is also believed to have been caught up in the collision.

Mick Morton, general manager for Arriva Wrexham, said: “We can confirm a tractor collided with the number 27 bus travelling from Mold to Wrexham, after the tractor driver lost control of the vehicle.

“We are currently reviewing the CCTV footage to understand more about this incident.”

Nicola Parry, a carer from Caergwrle, was one of those on the bus when the crash happened.

She spoke of her horror when glass “flew at my face” and how the crash had been “very, very scary.”

A pile of debris lay outside the convenience store as Flintshire Council Streetscene teams worked to clear the area in the aftermath.

The crash has led to safety concerns being raised about the road.

One witness, who did not wish to be named, said the section where the crash took place had a “horrible corner”.

They added: “The amount of times we’ve thought someone was going to crash is unreal.”

North Wales Police attended the scene just before 7.25am and had the road cleared by 8.15am.

Motorists were advised to take an alternative route while teams worked to assess the situation.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said crews were not called to the scene.

Steve Jones, Flintshire Council’s chief officer Streetscene and transportation, said: “Streetscene were called by North Wales Police this morning to clear debris from the A541, following a road traffic collision in Caergwrle.

“The road reopened as soon as the work was completed.”