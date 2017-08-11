Children demonstrating good behaviour in Llandudno to be rewarded with 'positive ticket'

CHILDREN demonstrating good behaviour are to rewarded with a ‘positive ticket’.

PC Dan Ball, of North Wales Police, is behind the pilot scheme which will see youngsters - between the ages of six and 11 – recognised and congratulated.

Any well mannered child, seen to be demonstrating good behaviour in and around Llandudno, could be in line for a ticket.

Tickets can be used to claim an ice cream or a fruit bag from the town’s McDonalds.

PC Ball said: “I felt children seen to be behaving in a good manner should be recognised and congratulated. I approached McDonalds and they agreed to pilot the scheme with the West Conwy PCSOs.

“It could be as random as a child stopping to cross the road correctly or a youngster wearing a cycling helmet when riding a bike, which earns them a ticket.

“We are pleased that McDonalds have agreed to take part in this initiative, which sits in line with the force engagements strategies in respect of engaging children and can be used to distribute key messages.”

The voucher can only be exchanged for either a fruit bag or child’s ice cream and no other products.

In order for the child to redeem the voucher they must be in the company of a person over 16-years-old.