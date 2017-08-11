HGV overturns on Deeside Industrial Estate as police warn of delays

David Humphreys

A heavy goods vehicle has overturned at Deeside Industrial Park.

North Wales Police are advising motorists to avoid zone 1 near Sealand while the HGV is being recovered.

Officers are on scene and delays are expected.

