Murder probe police want to speak to these people over teenager's death in Connah's Quay

Police investigating the death of a 19-year-old in Deeside say they want to speak to several potential witnesses.

The appeal is in connection with the investigation into the murder of Matthew James Cassidy, 19, who was killed on May 29, at Bethel Place in Connah’s Quay.

Detectives investigating the teenager's death say the people are not suspects, but may have information that can help solve the case.

DC Lynne Willsher said: “The people featured are not suspects, but as they were in the area at the relevant time, between 7.40pm and 8.10pm, they may have witnessed something or may have valuable information to offer in relation to this murder inquiry (Operation Teal).

“If you are one of the people illustrated in any of the photographs or if you know any of the people shown, please could you contact DC2617 Lynne Willsher on 01978 348838. You can leave a message and a member of the enquiry team will return your call.





Matthew James Cassidy, 19, was stabbed to death on Monday May 29 (Picture: North Wales Police)

“Alternatively you can email lynne.willsher@nthwales.police.uk or you can contact 101 and ask them to pass on your contact details to DC Willsher."