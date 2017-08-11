Wrexham dog Holly rescued by RSPCA after being trapped in barbed wire

A DOG has been saved after she got her tail trapped by barbed wire in Wrexham.

The RSPCA Cymru charity was alerted after the dog’s plight was spotted by 17-year-old Molly Garrigan.

Named Holly, the dog was rescued by RSPCA on August 1, less than 45 minutes after the charity first received the call.

A black and white collie, Holly was very nervous when released, and had got her tail trapped by a loose coil of barbed wire, on Bangor Road in the Johnstown area of Wrexham.

Fortunately, the RSPCA was able to identify the owners of the dog, via the microchip.

Her owners were in Spain – and said they were overcome by “massive relief, and elation” to learn of the dog’s rescue, having been told by a family member, whom she had been staying with, that Holly had gone missing.

Holly is now safely home with her family.

Lindzey Evans, who took the phone call from an RSPCA officer to find out Holly was safe, said: “My overriding emotion was one of massive relief, and elation. It was absolutely amazing to hear that Holly was safe.

“We are so grateful that she was spotted, and we cannot thank those who helped her enough. The fact that Molly sat with her in the pouring rain until the RSPCA arrived is so kind, and we are so very thankful.

“Holly has settled back in brilliantly. She’s a little annoyed with her tail – which got caught by the barbed wire! But she’s definitely very happy to be back home with us!”

Molly Garrigan, who found Holly, said: “I was walking past, and spotted Holly out of the corner of my eye. She seemed to be absolutely terrified, and so scared.

“I waved down a car, and they called the RSPCA. I then stayed with Holly until they arrived, to make sure she was okay.

“Honestly, I am just so happy that the RSPCA managed to reunite Holly with her owners and that this story had such a happy ending.”

RSPCA Cymru says the story acts as an ‘important reminder’ as to the importance of microchipping pets, which is now a legal requirement for dogs over the age of eight weeks.

Kia Thomas, RSPCA inspector, said: “This poor dog was very quiet, and hiding herself away, so it’s so lucky that Molly spotted her, and made sure this was reported to the RSPCA.

“Fortunately, we were able to scan Holly’s microchip, and reunite her with her family.

“Holly’s family were away in Spain, and had heard from a family member their dog had gone missing – so were over the moon when I got in touch to confirm she was OK. It was a heart-warming moment, as we love happy endings at the RSPCA.

“This story also acts as a great reminder as to the importance of identifying pets via a microchip – which is now a legal requirement. Had Holly’s details not been up-to-date, we would not have been able to reunite her with her family.”

