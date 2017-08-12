Man arrested following stabbing incident in Denbigh

A man has been arrested following a serious stabbing incident in the Love Lane / High Street area Denbigh at 4am this morning.

This resulted in injuries to two people.

The man arrested is currently in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Alun Oldfield, said: “We are very grateful to the local community for their assistance -officers were at the scene within minutes and an arrest was made shortly afterwards.

“The public have been assisting officers with their enquiries in the local area and providing important information.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.