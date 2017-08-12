New tourist information office opens in Llandudno

Llandudno has a new tourism information office in the heart of the seaside town.

Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths AM, officially opened the new Tourist Information Centre (TIC) in Llandudno on Thursday.

The new TIC has been established by Conwy County Borough Council to promote local attractions and businesses, as well as offer a range of new services; from booking day trips for local attractions and working with local accommodation providers; to selling a range of local food and drink.

This exciting new development is located in the popular Victoria Centre and by operating from a retail unit allows the centre to expand the service that it offers.

With support from Welsh Government and Mostyn Estates, the new TIC provides a platform for local producers to highlight their goods, and invite producers into the centre throughout the year to showcase local food and drink.

The tourism information centre had been based in the town’s library since the previous centre in Chapel Street closed eight years ago.

Lesley Griffiths, said: “I’m very pleased to officially open the new tourism information centre in Llandudno which is an excellent example of the tourism and food industries working together. Our Food Tourism Action Plan targeted exactly this type of approach and being able to buy and taste local food in this facility demonstrates the quality and diversity of Welsh food to local, national and international investors.

“The centre will also cement support for small businesses in the Conwy Valley and it’s great to see the innovation in new products and food sales within the local community which support tourism in the region.

“We have a great food and drink industry and Wales, and as a pro-business government, we listen to businesses and co-invest in their success. Today is a celebration of that success and we will continue to support the future development of the food and drink industry at every level.”

Cllr Louise Emery, Conwy’s Cabinet Member for Economy, Marketing & Events, Venue Cymru, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Cabinet Secretary today, it’s been a great pleasure that one of my first official jobs as the new Cabinet Member for the Economy was to announce the opening of the TIC. Whilst other Councils are closing their tourist information centres, we have invested in ours and moved to a more prominent location for visitors and locals.”