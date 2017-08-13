25-year-old beats sciatica to cycle 100 miles round London for charity

A 25-year-old woman from Colwyn Bay who suffered with sciatica has cycled 100 miles round London for charity.

Esme Cole took on the challenge, as part of RideLondon 2017, with boyfriend, Jason Ashby and brother Jack Cole in aid of the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

The trio finished the race in just under 5 hours raising, so far, £630 for BHF and also managing to meet professional road racing cyclist, Mark Cavendish.

Miss Cole who now lives in London said she first took up cycling thanks to Jason.

After suffering from sciatica in 2014, which left her needing surgery on her back she struggled to get back into exercise and looked for a sport she could pick up which would help her lose weight.

At the beginning of 2016, Miss Cole said she reluctantly signed up to Prudential Ride London with her boyfriend.

She said: “That kind of lit a fire under me and I started training by getting out on the bike. I was terrified at first so I started going on a couple of short rides a week, but in a month I’d really fallen in love with cycling and the weight started to drop off. The most important thing was that I felt healthier and happier!”

The pair raised £1,500 for The Brain Tumour Charity in memory of Esme’s Nana and came in with a time of six hours and 50 minutes.

Miss Cole added: “I didn’t realise at the time but I’d also inspired my brother, Jack, to get into cycling. The week after I did RideLondon he bought a bike and we registered for a place in the 2017 event.

“Not only has Jack taken up cycling, but Dad has got into it too and with the help of my mum managed to give up smoking. It’s having a bit of a knock on effect!”

This year Esme, brother Jack, who also celebrated his 24th birthday on the day of the race, and Jason took on the 100 mile challenge together.

Esme said: “The ride was amazing. It was raining in the morning when we headed out from the Olympic Park but the sun came out after an hour. The crowds were absolutely incredible, even really early in the morning! People were out in their pyjamas cheering us on!

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/jack-cole2