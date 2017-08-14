Devastated family pay tribute to mother-of-two who died after Denbigh High Street stabbing

A devastated family have paid tribute to a mother-of-two who died following a stabbing incident in Denbigh.

North Wales Police have identified that 33-year-old Laura Jayne Stuart, of Denbigh, was the victim of the attack in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Jason Cooper, 27, of St Hilary's Terrace, appeared before magistrates on Monday accused of attempted murder and wounding with intent in the town’s High Street.

He was accused at Llandudno court of trying to kill Laura Stuart and wounding David Roberts with intent.

He remains in custody and will appear before Mold Crown Court on Tuesday.

Laura Stuart's family issued a tribute through their Police Family Liaison Officers.

They said: "As a family, we are devastated at the loss of our beautiful daughter, sister, auntie and above all mother to two wonderful children.

"She was a devoted family member and took great pride working as a support worker with vulnerable adults.

"She will be greatly missed by all that had the fortune to know her."

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Neil Harrison at St Asaph CID said: "I’d like to thank the local community for the support they’ve given our investigation, but I’d still like to hear from anyone else who can assist.

"We'd like to speak to anyone who was in Denbigh town centre and particularly the High Street area around 4am during the early hours of Saturday 12th August.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Laura at this very difficult time and for their sake I’d ask if you can assist then please contact Police as soon as possible."

North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone who has information to contact them via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively phone Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 ref RC 1712 2068.