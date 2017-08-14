Further appeal for mum of baby who was left at Towyn bus stop

A FURTHER appeal has been made to find the mother of a baby girl discovered in a bus shelter in Towyn.

The fresh video appeal has been made by Conwy County Borough Council (CCBC).

The baby, still connected to her umbilical cord, was discovered on July 11 at the shelter near Magpie and Stump pub.

Despite desperate video pleas from North Wales Police, the mother of the baby is yet to come forward.

In the new appeal, Karen Smith – CBBC family team member - said: “I want to appeal to the baby of the mum found in the bus shelter.

“It was my job to take responsibility of her and find carers to look after her when she left the hospital.

“What I can tell you is that she is really beautiful. She is doing really well with foster carers that we found for her. Whatever has happened, there is still time to come forward and talk about what happens next.

“Whatever you decide about the future, we would like to be able to share information with your daughter about yourself and your family. It will be really difficult for her growing up not knowing anything.”

If anyone knows who the mother is, or can provide any information that may assist in identifying her, please telephone 101 quoting reference number V103529.