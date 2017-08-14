Woman injured in Denbigh stabbing has died

Police have confirmed that the woman injured in the stabbing incident in Denbigh in the early hours of Saturday morning has died.

Police were called following a serious stabbing incident ,which caused injuries to two people, in the Love Lane / High Street area, Denbigh at 4am on Saturday morning.

A man has been remanded in custody and charged in relation to the incident and will appear before Llandudno Magistrates court later today.

Investigations into the incident will continue.

Detective Inspector Steve Williams, said: “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and the friends of the woman who has passed away, and once again we’d like to thank the local community for their assistance with investigations into this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.