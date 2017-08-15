Community development "thrown back in the face" of Greenfield Football Club by vandals

Work to develop stronger community links is being ‘thrown back in the face’ of a football club by vandals.

Dennis Hogan is cutting a frustrated figure at Greenfield FC after discovering vandalism at their ground at the Old Courtaulds pitch.

Club secretary Mr Hogan spoke of his annoyance at litter, dog mess and damage to property blighting the ground in the last three weeks.

Panels on dugouts have been removed while vandals have kicked in doors on the portable cabin used as changing rooms.

It is estimated that the damage caused to property is worth hundreds of pounds, with the club relying on donations and even its own officials dipping into their own pockets to fund repairs.

Mr Hogan said any progress being made by the club, whose first team play in the Welsh Alliance First Division, was undermined by those targeting the ground.

“We’re trying to build the club up to do more with the community,” he said.

“We’ve taken on an under sevens team and the work we’re trying to do is just being thrown back in our face. We’ve got dogs leaving mess on the pitch and things like that, it’s very frustrating.”

Mr Hogan, who manages all the club’s business ranging from juniors to the senior team formed in 2005, said he had contacted North Wales Police who would help with the installation of CCTV locally. Neighbourhood Watch patrols will be stepped up around the ground, the secretary said.

As the first team got their season under way at the weekend, Mr Hogan said: “We want to progress but you’ve got to walk before you can run.

“We’ve got big plans, like wanting to hold a carnival event. But if the damage carries on, you can’t do anything because all the money is being spent on repairing it.

“We’re not the only club experiencing this, but someone knows who is doing this to us.”