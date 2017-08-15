Cricketers to don their whites in memory of dedicated paramedic

A charity cricket match will be running for a third year to raise funds in memory of a paramedic who worked with the Welsh Ambulance Service for more than 20 years.

Ruth Lewis died in December 2014 after suffering from a heart attack, aged 54.

Family members hailed Ruth as a “highly respected” paramedic, who worked with the Welsh Ambulance Service for more than 20 years.

Her death came as a shock to all who knew her.

Ever since, her family and friends have been raising funds for charity in memory of Ruth, known to many as Roo, and have received more than £1,000 in donations.

Jay Lloyd, who was Roo’s husband, has been organising Remembering Roo charity T20 matches at Buckley Cricket Club for the last three years, with support from daughters Laura Williams and Sarah Bellis.

The matches raised £1,063 over the past two years for Nightingale House Hospice and this year Jay hopes to raise more than £1,000 for the chosen charity Claire House Hospice, which supports terminally ill children and their families while helping them “live life to the full”.

He said: “Ruth was a very loving and caring woman, hugely loved by many – no more so than her family.

“She was an amazing mother, sister, wife and nanny who would do anything for her family.

”She was also a very well respected paramedic for the Welsh Ambulance Service, where she worked for more than 20 years – working her way up from patient transport services to the highest and most respected paramedic by many people and patients.

“Her infectious laugh made everyone calm and reassured.

”She loved to keep fit by cycling, where she did a number of sportives in Snowdonia and Anglesey, as well as a British Heart Foundation ride in Rhyl.

“She loved walking her border terriers and going to the gym, always being the competitive one in whatever she did.”

He added: “On December 19, 2014, we tragically and very unexpectedly lost Ruth.

“She suffered a major heart attack while out with the dogs – there was no warning at all.

”Buckley Cricket Club wanted to honour Ruth by organising a charity game between an ambulance service XI and a Buckley Cricket Club XI. It became very successful and we have now done two games, raising money for Nightingale House in 2015 and 2016.

“The support from the cricket club has been amazing and I can't thank them enough for that.

“As it has been such a success we’re hoping to do it every year now.”

The Remembering Roo Charity T20 Match will take place on August 28 from 1pm until late, with the Roo’s Ambulance XI team playing against Jay’s Buckley XI.

All are welcome to watch the match and enjoy live entertainment afterwards from Mascen, a band from Buckley.

To donate to the cause or for more information visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/

jason-lloyd73 or call Jay on 07958506080.