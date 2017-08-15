Police appeal for public to help find knife used in fatal stabbing of Denbigh mum

Police investigating the death of a Denbigh mum-of-two are appealing for help in finding the knife used in the attack.

Laura Jayne Stuart, 33, died following the attack in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A post-mortem carried out on Tuesday afternoon revealed that she died as result of stab wounds, but the weapon used has not been recovered despite a comprehensive search by North Wales Police specialist officers.

Jason Cooper, 27, off St Hilary's Terrace, Denbigh, appeared at crown court on Tuesday morning charged with attempted murder and wounding with intent in the town’s High Street.

The case is adjourned for plea hearing on September 19, with a provisional trial date fixed for February next year.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Neil Harrison at St Asaph CID said: "Despite an individual charged and remanded in connection with Laura’s death the investigation is in its infancy and we still need to hear from anyone who can assist.

"This afternoon a post mortem revealed Laura died as a result of stab wounds but the weapon used remains outstanding despite a comprehensive search by specialist officers.

"From initial enquiries we believe a kitchen knife with a 5” blade was used and then disposed of after her assailant left the scene.

"We are therefore asking anyone in the immediate area of Love Lane Denbigh and en-route to, and around, Denbigh Castle to check any outbuildings, gardens, and bins for any trace of the knife and to contact Police immediately if one is found but to leave it for officers to recover.

"I’m also asking those living, or who have business premises, in that part of Denbigh and have CCTV to check for any suspicious activity during the early hours of Saturday 12th August, particularly around 4am.

"Police Family Liaison Officers are continuing to support Laura’s family and are thoughts remain with them. I am very grateful for the response and support from the local community but we’d like to hear more. If you can assist please contact Police as soon as possible."

North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone who has information to contact them via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively phone Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 ref RC 1712 2068.