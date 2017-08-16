Anglesey Show 2017: Over 30,000 people enjoy opening day fun at Mona Showground

Over 30,000 people packed into the Anglesey Show on Tuesday.

The Mona Showground was once again filled with all manner of livestock, machinery, produce, stalls and attractions on Tuesday and Wednesday as the annual agricultural show celebrated its 130th year.

The show is the second largest agricultural event in Wales behind the Royal Welsh and visitors were spoiled for choice with some 300 outdoor stands more than a dozen livestock, competition rings and indoor markets to explore.

One of the most popular attractions from this year's show was Joseph's Amazing Camels, who raced against one another as spectators laughed and cheered.

Here's a gallery of some of the best bits from Tuesday, provided by our photographer Kerry Roberts.