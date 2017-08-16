Llandudno charity football match raises more than £1,500

A charity football match has raised more than £1,500 for two military charities.

The match between Llandudno FC and Royal Welch Fusiliers past and present last month saw people gather at the clubs home ground for a day of activities and football fun, all in aid of Help for Heroes and Blind Veterans UK.

Former Royal Welch Fusiliers Servicemen and organiser, Kevin Williams said: “The day was a great success and thankfully the weather held out.

“The match finished at 4-4, so had to go penalties, which had to be called a draw. It was either great scoring or terrible goal keeping but all fun.

“The charities were the winner, we raised £1700.

“We would like to thank Llandudno FC, the supporters who came along, the player's, volunteers and more importantly the generous donation from everyone, without them it wouldn't be possible.

“See you all next year for our annual Royal Welsh past and present charity football match.”