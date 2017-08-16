Raft race makes a splash in Rhyl

The third annual Rhyl Harbour Raft Race caused a major splash with competitors and the large crowd on Sunday.

It was local building firm B&W Builders who were the winners on the day however taking home the annual ‘Povah Cup’, named after the late John Povah - a well loved local fisherman, retired Rhyl Lifeboat crew member and sea farer.

“It was great to see so many people at the harbour enjoying the day,” said event organiser Dave Clark.

“Now in its third year the raft race has established itself as a big event in Rhyl’s calendar and is a great opportunity for the crew to host a fun day for our community whilst also showing people the work we do.

“We would like to thank everyone including Richie Williams for skippering and providing Rib Rides to the public with all the money made being donated to the RNLI and the staff at Rhyl Harbour all of whom helped to make the event a great success.”

Funds raised during the day are still being counted and will be announced soon.

The day had something for everyone with puppet shows for the children, gladiator style duels on the water and food and drink stalls. There were three raft races, two heats and a final, with local building firm B&W Builders winning the Povah Cup for this year.

Rhyl Jet Ski Club won best fancy dress for their super hero costumes and Sunnyvale Camp won the wooden spoon for best effort.

Pam Povah attended the event to present the winning team with the Cup, named after her late husband.

The Rhyl Lifeboat crew along with Flint, Conwy, St Asaph and Denbighshire Lifeguards RNLI crews volunteered on the day.