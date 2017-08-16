Support group celebrates 15th anniversary

A voluntary organisation has celebrated its 15th birthday with a community day.

KIM Inspire, based at locations across North Wales including Holywell and Wrexham, held a special celebration to mark the occasion.

The charity was established in 2002 to offer group activities to women struggling with their mental health.

It has since expanded to offer men and women the opportunity to move through different stages of personal growth and development which recognise and utilise their strengths and skills, and supports reintegration into their communities.

To celebrate 15 years, a party was thrown at the hub in Holywell, featuring live music, games and activities, with information surrounding mental health, cream teas, and a barbecue.

Arianne Galoe, Wrexham community co-ordinator on behalf of KIM, said: “It was a superb day with multi-agencies coming along and at peak we had about 150 people here.

“It brought together people from all parts of the organisation.

“We’re now looking to put events on like this on a wider scale, with something like a ‘KIMfest’ further down the line.

“We had lots of support from local businesses and because we’re central, a lot of people who were passing by came in and ended up staying.

“The music really brought people together.”

Arianne added that since the organisation expanded to help men and young people, work was being done to strengthen links between generations.