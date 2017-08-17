A-level results: Conwy

Students across Conwy will be getting their A level results today.

Below is a round up of all the latest results from across the county.

Ysgol y Creuddyn

There will be some celebrating at Ysgol y Creuddyn as students have ensured the best Advanced Level results in the last five years with a 100 per cent Level 3 threshold pass rate with one student also securing a place at Oxford University.

Osian Elis (2A*, 3A) who has been accepted to study history at Oxford University.

Many individuals gained praiseworthy results, including Ciaran Eynon who ensured 4A* grades and one A; Catrin Wellsbury (1A* & 4A), Rhiannon Kamink (2A* & 2A), Bryn Johnson (4A); Elenya Havard-Griffiths (1A*, 2A, 1B); Owain Williams and James Rapson were both awarded with 3A and 1B and Harry Harral with an A*, an A and 2B.

Headteacher, Mr Trefor Jones said: “We would like to offer our warmest congratulations to each and every one of our students.

“It’s so encouraging to see that our students’ hard work and perseverance, as well as the tireless dedication of our staff has paid off once again, therefore maintaining the tradition of excellent A Level results at Ysgol y Creuddyn. All the best for our students on the next stage of their journey.”

Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy

Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy pupils have once again performed exceptionally well with some outstanding results, which show continued success in Advanced Level/Vocational A Levels and BTECs and a high percentage of A*/A grades.

Among our number of high achievers this year are: Tomos Arfon, 3A*s; Jake Jones A*AAC; and Russell Wingfield A*AA and a B in further maths AS. In addition six pupils also gained very high grades across their subjects, Angharad Jones-Young, Charlotte Wright, Peri Smith, Lowri Jones, Leusa Ellis and Meirion Layton.

Head Boy, Russell Wingfield will be studying aeronautical engineering at the University of Leeds and Deputy Head Boy, Tomos Arfon who will be studying medicine at the University of Birmingham.

Headteacher, Elan Davies said: “Today is a day for celebration. We are all extremely proud of our pupils’ achievements. They have worked hard over the last two years to gain their results and to plan their next steps for the future.”.