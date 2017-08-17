A-level results: Denbighshire

THE anxious wait is over, A-level results day is here. Our photographers have been out and about at schools across Denbighshire and Conwy this morning. Here are the results on how schools and students have performed.

Ysgol Glan Clwyd

SUPERB A-Level results have been achieved at St Asaph’s Ysgol Glan Clwyd, maintaining the high standards of previous years.

Almost a fifth of all grades achieved were either A* or A grades.

Meanwhile, 71 per cent achieved A-C grades and 99 per cent achieved A-E grades.

“Students and staff deserve praise for their hard work and dedication over the last two years,” said Ysgol Glan Clwyd headteacher Bethan Cartwright.

“The students should also be commended for their valuable contribution to extra-curricular activities and services to the community.

“Almost all students have obtained the grades or points score required for them to enter the university of their choice - attaining their personal, and often challenging targets.”

Ms Cartwright added: “We would like to take this opportunity to wish all our students the very best as they take the next step in their careers, and thank their parents/guardians, who have given valuable support to their children and the school over the years.”

Ysgol Emrys ap Iwan

YSGOL Emrys ap Iwan is celebrating another set of “outstanding” results with a second year of 100 per cent pass rate.

All learners at the Abergele school achieved two good grade passes and almost a third of learners attained two A*-A grades.

Many students now gearing up to start their degrees at university, with others heading off for apprenticeships. The school said that the “joy of the results” is that nearly all pupils are able to take up their first choice.

Lee Cummins, headteacher, said: “The learners have once again achieved an excellent set of results. This is the second year the school has achieved great A level results with all learners getting two good A level passes.

“I am particularly pleased that the most able learners have achieved the very top grades at AS and A level. Students have excelled in both traditional and vocational subjects including sports science, hair and beauty and health and social care. Their excellent performance will allow our students to continue their life-long learning journey.”

A level student Chloe Mainon, aged 17, achieved 2 A* history & psychology, 2 As English literature and skills challenge, said: “I am relieved and pleased as this means I have secured my place to study history at Emmanuel College in Cambridge.”

The school‘s serving Head Boy Alex Whatron exceeded all expectations in getting the equivalent of 4 A*-A in sports and exercise science and topped this off with an A* in his Skills Challenge Certificate.

Head Girl Emma Gizzi is gearing up to take her place at the Performance Preparation Academy in Guildford to study Musical Theatre.

Joel Cunnah chose to stay at Ysgol Emrys ap Iwan an extra year to improve his A level results. It proved to be a good decision as he now has an A* in physics and 3 Bs in chemistry, biology and maths. He had secured a place at Kings College London last year but his first choice was Manchester University.

Students in year 12 performed equally well with some exceptional performances in this year group. Many learners in the year group achieved 2 A*-C grades at AS Level with two learners who achieved the equivalent of 7 A grades between them.

Any students wishing to enroll on courses for 2017-18 can contact Ysgol Emrys ap Iwan on info@emrysapiwan.conwy.gov.uk or visit the school on Friday, September 1 between 9am and 11am.