Cat left in cardboard box and abandoned in Mostyn lay-by

A cat just 18 months old has been found abandoned in a cardboard box at the side of the road.

RSPCA officials said it was “absolutely astonishing” the female tabby was left in the taped up box in a lay-by on the A548 in Mostyn.

She was found on the coast road and rescued last week.

Despite the ordeal, the cat with white chest and feet, was in good condition after being found in the box bearing a Bristol Laboratories Ltd label, containing two purple and white pillow cases and smelled very strongly of cigarette smoke.

Air holes had been pierced in

the box.

Veterinary inspection found that the cat had no health concerns. She is believed to be approximately 18-months old.

The lay-by where the box was dumped can be found on the A548 shortly before the turn-off for Pen-Y-Ffordd, heading west.

RSPCA Cymru is calling on anyone with information to contact the charity’s inspectorate appeal line, so it can decipher how the cat came to be abandoned in this way.

Jenny Anderton, RSPCA inspector, said: “We’re urging anyone with any pertinent information about how this poor cat was abandoned like this to contact us.

“The box was found in an A548 lay-by, near Mostyn, shortly before the Pen-Y-Ffordd turn-off. It’s absolutely astonishing that anyone thought it acceptable to dump a fellow living creature like this.

“A female tabby cat was found in the taped-up cardboard box, with only a couple of pillowcases for comfort. The box had a strong stench of cigarette smoke.

“Fortunately, the cat was in good condition and found to have no ill effects – and is now in our care, with no microchip evident.

“If anyone has any information at all, they’re urged to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018. All calls are treated in confidence.”