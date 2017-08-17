Denbigh left in shock after mum-of-two is killed

A town is in shock after a mum of two was killed in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Thirty-three-year-old Laura Jane Stuart died after the incident which happened in Denbigh Town Centre.

Another man, David Roberts also suffered injuries with a 27 year old man, Jason Cooper, arrested at the scene.

Laura’s family said: “As a family, we are devastated at the loss of our beautiful daughter, sister, auntie and above all mother to two wonderful children.

“She was a devoted family member and took great pride working as a support worker with vulnerable adults.

“She will be greatly missed by all that had the fortune to know her.”

Town councillor and chair of Denbigh Safety Group, Rob Parkes, said: “I think a lot of people are pretty shocked and stunned by what took place on Saturday.

“It’s really sad and my heart goes out to her family and friends at what must be a difficult time for them

“I’ve been in shock and everyone in the town feels the same.

“Some people in town are struggling with the fact that something terrible like this could happen in Denbigh. I can’t remember anything like this ever happening.

“It’s a quiet, safe town and people don’t expect something like this to happen on their doorstep.”

DCI Neil Harrison, of St Asaph CID, said: “Despite an individual charged and remanded in connection with Laura’s death the investigation is in its infancy and we still need to hear from anyone who can assist.

“A post mortem revealed Laura died as a result of stab wounds but the weapon used remains outstanding despite a comprehensive search by specialist officers. From initial enquiries we believe a kitchen knife with a five-inch blade was used and then disposed of after her assailant left the scene.

“We are therefore asking anyone in the immediate area of Love Lane, Denbigh and en-route to, and around, Denbigh Castle to check any outbuildings, gardens, and bins for any trace of the knife and to contact police immediately if one is found but to leave it for officers to recover.

“I’m also asking those living, or who have business premises, in that part of Denbigh and have CCTV to check for any suspicious activity during the early hours of Saturday 12th August, particularly around 4am.”

The 27 year old Denbigh man arrested at the scene appeared at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday.

Defendant Jason Cooper, of St Hilary’s Terrace, was told by Judge Rhys Rowlands that the case would be adjourned for a plea hearing on September 19.

A provisional trial date was fixed for the week beginning February 19. It is expected to last ten days.

Prosecuting barrister Anna Pope told the court: “You may be aware that the victim of the attempted murder has since died.”

“Certainly the likely outcome is that the defendant will be charged with murder.”

The judge said that it would follow “as night follows day” that it would be a murder charge.