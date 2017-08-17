Man detained after being found on Llandudno ski slope with sword

Reporter:

Patrick Glover

A man thought to be armed with a sword on Llandudno Ski Slope has been detained.

The incident happened earlier today (Thursday).

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “The man has been detained, he caused no threats and there were no injuries.”

