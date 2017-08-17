Road closed after two vehicle crash on the A494 near Mold.

A road has been closed after a two vehicle smash.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving a Kia and a Skoda Yeti on the A494 at New Brighton at about 4pm.

The road has been closed between Mynydd Isa and New Brighton and a North Wales Police spokesman said at 4.30pm that the road was expected to be closed for at least an hour for the vehicles to be recovered and oil cleared.

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said two people, one in each vehicle, were trapped they crews arrived.

They were both freed, with hydraulic cutting equipment used on “at least one” of the vehicles.

Crews from Deeside and Flint fire stations attended.

Ambulance and fire crews also turned out to the scene of the crash.

A Wales Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at about 4.05pm to reports of a two-car road traffic collision on the A494 near Alltami, Flintshire.

“The Wales Air Ambulance, two crews in emergency ambulances and a paramedic in a rapid response car are currently at the scene.”