Wrexham students make the grade

Students in Wrexham schools are once again celebrating as they receive their A-level results.

The overall A-level pass rate in Wrexham schools is 96.7 per cent, which is slightly below Wrexham’s 2016 performance.

Almost three quarters of the grades awarded were A* - C (72.2 per cent), which is a slight dip when compared with last year’s performance, while 21.4 per cent of results achieved A*/A Grades.

The pass rate for Wrexham schools’ sixth form leavers achieving the Welsh Baccalaureate Advanced Diploma qualification at 87.1 per cent, is 7.5 per cent above last year’s performance.

This year, 93 per cent of Wrexham schools’ sixth formers followed the qualification which requires students to be successful in a range of traditional academic, vocational and skills qualifications.

Cllr Phil Wynn, lead member for education said: “Our young people are to be warmly congratulated for their commitment, hard work and success.

“They, along with their families and schools, can be very proud of their achievements.

“I am particularly pleased to see the increasing numbers of our students achieving such success with the Welsh Baccalaureate Qualification.”

Ian Roberts, Wrexham’s head of education said: ‘I congratulate Wrexham sixth form students as they celebrate their A-level and Welsh Baccalaureate results.

“These results today are the culmination of many years’ commitment and hard work by our young people, supported by their families and schools.

“I wish all our students well as they move on to higher education, training or employment. “

YSGOL MORGAN LLWYD

Year 13 students at Ysgol Morgan Llwyd have been congratulated on their success in the A-level exams.

A school spokesman said: “Students have again performed excellently in their A-levels and achieved great results, which is testimony to their hard work and commitment and the dedication of the teaching staff.

“We are extremely pleased that they have been able to secure places in the universities of their choice.

“Particular praise must go to Tomos Jones who succeeded in gaining one A* and four As, as well as an A grade in AS further mathematics.

“Other notable successes are Katie Phillips gaining AABC, Harriett Lewis ABBC, Moli Williams BBBC, Chloe Jones A*BB and Meical Owen AAB.

“Ysgol Morgan Llwyd’s art and design department has once again received excellent results – congratulations to the head of department Miss Leah Jones.

“We are also extremely pleased by the performance of our year 12 students – their results this year are among the best ever.

“Nearly 25 per cent have gained at least one A grade and five students have secured an A grade in every one of their chosen subjects.

“Ysgol Morgan Llwyd would like to thank all of the students, their parents and the staff for all of their efforts and support in achieving the school’s success.”

YSGOL RHIWABON

Students and staff at Ysgol Rhiwabon are celebrating another successful set of A-level results achieved by the school’s sixth form.

A school spokesman said: “Ysgol Rhiwabon is proud of the achievements of this year’s students as they prepare for university or the world of work.

“There are some excellent individual achievements which are a testament to the incredible amount of hard work put in by the students, their parents and teachers.

“Notable areas of success this year were 100 per cent pass rate at level three and 71 per cent pass rate A-C.

“Excellent results in all vocational subjects, where the majority of the grades are distinction or distinction star level.”

Melanie Ferron-Evans added: “We are very proud of our sixth form students. This year’s results reflect a huge amount of hard work across a broad range of subjects from the students and staff in the school.

“These results will allow our youngsters rich opportunities to further their studies at university or to enter the world of work as confident individuals. We wish them continued success in the future.”

Among those celebrating at Ysgol Rhiwabon was 18-year-old Sinan Ciftci, who lives in Ruabon.

As well as a B in history, a distinction star in IT, and a B in his Welsh Baccalaureate, Sinan received an A for his additional Turkish A-level.

He said: “I was quite surpsied – I have done well. I came here from Turkey when I was 10 and I am fluent in Turkish so it wasn’t much of a challenge to study, but it is an extra qualification for me and gets more points with UCAS.

"I am buzzing - next I am going to Chester University to do computer science. I want to thank all the teachers and the school, they have made me who I am now. It was a long and tiring journey but it was worth it in the end.”

Ysgol Rhiwabon student Annie Owens, who lives in Acrefair, achieved an A in her Welsh Baccalaureate, C in religious studies, a distinction star in health and social and D in geography.

Annie, 18, said she was delighted with the results, adding: "I got into my first choice - I will be going to Chester University to do primary education."

COLEG CAMBRIA

A near perfect result was being toasted at Coleg Cambria with almost 100 per cent of students securing A* to E grades with 80 per cent at A* to C.

Sue Price, principal at Coleg Cambria, said: “I would like to congratulate all our sixth formers on their incredible achievement this year and wish them every success for the future.

“These results reflect a tremendous amount of hard work by the students as well as the dedication and expertise of our teaching staff who have worked tirelessly to support and challenge them to achieve their potential.

“We are also very proud of the excellent achievement of our lower sixth learners who have guaranteed an overall pass rate of 93 per cent with 67 per cent higher grades.”

Among those celebrating was 18-year-old Abbie Francis from Wrexham, who achieved three A's in English literature, film studies and Welsh.

She said: "It was a bit of a surprise, obviously the exams were a bit harder than I expected but I am over the moon.

"I want to go the the university of Leeds to study Chinese and Japanese - I have a fascination with languages.

"I want to start off teaching English as a foreign language in East Asia, then hopefully either move to translating or interpreting."

He mum Debbie added: "She worked very hard, I knew she would get good grates but I didn't expect three A's. We're really proud of her."

Jodie Jeffs, 18, of Marford, received two A*s in English and sociology, as well as an A French.

She said: "I am overwhelmed, really happy with all of the help I have had at college and I am excited to go to Oxford. It has been really difficult but it is nice to see it has all paid off in the end."

THE MAELOR SCHOOL, PENLEY

Staff and students at The Maelor Sixth, part of the Maelor School in Penley, were delighted that all the students’ hard work has paid off.

The school announced that 75 per cent of grades achieved were A*-C and more A* and A grades were awarded than ever before.

Headteacher Simon Ellis said: “This year group has continued the tradition of achieving excellent grades and I’d like to thank the dedication and hard work of the students and the staff at the school.

“Examinations are constantly changing and for the students to do so well with new specifications is testament to their dedication and commitment to their futures.”

Director of sixth form and assistant headteacher Penny Ellwood added: “I am so proud of this year group. Their hard work has paid off and I wish them well at university and with their apprenticeships.

“The Maelor Sixth continues to expand and provide a superb stepping stone between GCSE’s and further education, this was our largest year group ever at the school and I am so delighted that they have all done so well.”

Among those celebrating at The Maelor School are Henry Fielding who achieved 2A's and 2B's and is going to Leeds University to study Robotics, Liam Beardmore who got 3 A's and is going to Bangor University to study Chemistry and Tegan Jones who got 3 A's and an A* and is considering studying Welsh at university.

Twins Emma and Katie Jones - who achieved 3A*'s 2A's and Cs between them - are both planning on studying fine art at university, Katie at Liverpool and Emma at Glyndwr university.