Detectives investigating fatal stabbing of Denbigh mum to carry out enquiries in town centre tonight

North Wales Police are appealing for anyone who may have been out socialising in the early hours of Saturday August 12 to come forward to help as they investigate the death of 33-year-old Laura Jayne Stuart.

The mum of two from Denbigh died after being atacked at around 4am that day. A local man, Jason Stuart, 27, is set to stand trial in February.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area between Love Lane and Denbigh Castle around that time to complete a brief questionairre.

The Independent Police Complaints Commision is also looking into the contact Ms Stuart had with North Wales Police prior to the attack.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Neil Harrison at St Asaph CID said: “This evening and into the early hours of tomorrow morning, detectives from the investigation team will be in Denbigh town centre, speaking with as many people as possible trying to identify anyone who may have been out socialising exactly a week ago when Laura was attacked in Love Lane.

“Officers will be asking people to complete a brief questionnaire and of course supported by our uniformed colleagues we will be providing a reassuring presence and reiterating that incidents of this nature are very rare.

“Despite an individual charged and remanded we still need to hear from anyone who can assist and particularly anyone who may know the whereabouts of the knife used. I am therefore repeating my request to anyone in the immediate area of Love Lane Denbigh and en-route to, and around, Denbigh Castle to check their property for any trace of the knife and to contact Police immediately if one is found but to leave it for officers to recover.”

Police say they managed to inspect bins in the area before they were collected by the council. However they say they have still yet to find the murder weapon.

DCI Harrison continued: “It’s worth adding that specialist police search officers have checked local authority refuge bins before collection last Monday but the knife remains outstanding.

“I’m also asking those living, or who have business premises, in that part of Denbigh and have CCTV to check for any suspicious activity during the early hours of Saturday 12th August, particularly around 4am.

“Police Family Liaison Officers continue to support Laura’s family and our thoughts are with them. I am very grateful for the understanding and support from the local community so far but we’d like to hear more. If you can assist please contact Police as soon as possible.”

North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone who has information to contact them via the live web chat. Alternatively phone Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 citing reference RC 1712 2068.