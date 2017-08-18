Gotham actor and son of Doctor Who star set for visit to Wales Comic Con in Wrexham

A RENOWNED actor is among the latest names added to the Wales Comic Con line up.

Gotham star Sean Pertwee, son of Doctor Who legend John Pertwee, will meet fans at Wales Comic Con Part Two, which comes to Wrexham Glyndwr University on December 2-3.

Also newly announced for the festival are Sons of Anarchy actress Drea De Matteo, Fringe star John Noble and Chris Sarandon, who appeared in fantasy movie The Princess Bride and voiced Jack Skellington in classic animated feature The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Other names already scheduled to appear include several cast members from Game of Thrones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Sons of Anarchy, as well as wrestling heroes Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake and Road Warrior Animal.

Wales Comic Con brings thousands of people to Wrexham each year with a mix of celebrity guest autograph signings, video game and cosplay competitions, merchandise stalls, question and answer panels and live entertainment.

For more information visit www.walescomiccon.com.