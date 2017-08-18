Rhyl Lifeboat looking for volunteers to help collect donations at air show

A LIFEBOAT is looking for volunteers to help collection donations during the Rhyl Air Show.

All donations collected at the show – on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27 - will go towards a new £2.2 million jet powered Shannon Class Lifeboat for Rhyl.

Lifeboat crew and fundraisers have been chosen as this year’s chosen charity for the Air Show. Volunteers are being sought to help the charity make the most of the opportunity.

Martin Jones, Rhyl RNLI Coxswain, said: “This is a brilliant chance for the local people of the surrounding area to help raise funds for our new state of the art lifeboat, that will be coming to Rhyl to help us continue to save lives for years to come.”

Darrel Crowther, Rhyl RNLI lifeboat operation, added: “We hope that the people of Rhyl and the area can help us to make the Rhyl Airshow collection a success for us, during what looks to be a brilliant weekend for our town.”

Anyone who would like to help to collect donations for Rhyl RNLI can email rhyl@rnli.org.uk or telephone 01745 344040. There will be an introduction and registration next Wednesday (August 23) at 7pm. Registration is still available during the show weekend, but this may take up more time.