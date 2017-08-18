Penrhyn Bay mum's brave sight battle is inspiration to son's fundraising challenge

THE bravery shown by his mum when she started losing her sight has inspired a teenager’s fundraising challenge.

Gill Jones, a former driver at her family business Rays Taxis of Penrhyn Bay, has been diabetic (type two) for more that 14 years.

The 49-year-old was recently classed as “severely sighted” and was registered blind earlier this year.

Gill, of Penrhyn Bay, realised something wasn’t ‘quite right’ with her sight one evening when she was driving.

The mum, who is married to Ray, 57, and has two sons Hari, 13, and Dave, 28, thought the car in front had braked – and in turn, she braked.

She said: “My husband asked me what I was doing. I said I was braking as the car in front had stopped.

“I thought it was brake light but it wasn’t, it was the glare from the lights.

“I have an diabetic screening test every year but last year it came back saying that I required treatment.

“I had had an eye bleed (retinopathy) and so required laser treatment. I have also got another problem with my eyes, I have very high fluid – so soon I’m starting injections in my eyes.

“I lost my job in December. As I continued with treatment, each time I went to Bangor eye clinic my eyes showed signs of deterioration.”

Gill said her son Hari initially took the fact she was classed as severely sighted very hard.

“I told him the truth about my progress, but I tried to keep upbeat,” Gill added.

“I’ve had a few dark days but was told to allow then as they help me process the situation.

“Hari was coping quite well but he thought I was keeping things from him and broke down.

“Ysgol John Bright were absolutely fantastic with him.”

Hari is now keen to raise awareness of diabetes and will raise money for the North Wales Society for the Blind by taking on Zip World Velocity at Bethesda on October 1.

Gill added: “Hari said to me 'mum, I know I can't bring back your sight, but I can do something to help others to make others aware’. We are so proud of him. When he told us about his pledge, I cried – happy tears.

“He is a son in a million – he is so considerate.

“Diabetes is a hidden illness. I wish I had listened and taken my insulin – I became ignorant to diabetes and occasionally would take my meds because I felt okay.

“We don’t want anyone else to experience what we are going through.”

To make a donation, call in to Rays Taxi Office in Penrhyn Bay or visit nwsb.org.uk/category/news