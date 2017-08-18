Woman airlifted to hospital with serious leg injuries after being trapped under car at Tesco Llandudno Junction

A ELDERLY woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious leg injuries following a crash in Tesco Llandudno Junction car park.

The incident happened today (Friday) just after 12pm. It is understood that a woman became trapped under a vehicle following a collision with car outside the supermarket.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to help the Welsh Ambulance Service release the woman from the vehicle.

The woman has since been airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries.

Sergeant Trystan Bevan, of the North Wales Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses, and are particularly keen on speaking to anybody who may have dash cam footage from their vehicles and who were in the vicinity of the car park at the time.”

A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12.10pm this afternoon to reports of a woman trapped under a car in Tesco cark park, Llandudno Junction.

“The Wales Air Ambulance, and two crews in emergency ambulances attended and an elderly woman was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries.”

A spokesperson from the fire service added: “We sent two appliances and assisted the ambulance in releasing the woman.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101. Quote reference number V125653.