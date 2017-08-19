2017 Pigfest hailed as a success

PigFest took place at Plas Pigot Country Club in Denbigh this weekend.

The event which took place on Saturday featured performances from acts such as Blue Genes, Lost Like Alice and Reggae Knights.

The annual event was held this year to raise funds to buy a new community defibrillator for Plas Pigot in memory of Dei Twm, with the team at Plas Pigot able to reach their fundraising target and to offer free training on its use with all welcome to attend.

Lisa Wardell, who works at Plas Pigott said: “The day was a great success. Kerry Crayden and I would like to thank everyone for there support and to all the local companies for their donations.

“We’re pleased to announce we have reached our target for the community defibrillator in memory of our dear friend and committee member Dei Twm who sadly passed away in May.

“Once defibrillator is fitted there will Be free training provided for anyone who wishes to attend from the community.“