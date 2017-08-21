Hundreds turn out in Buckley to say farewell to "irreplaceable" Ron

Hundreds came out to say their final goodbyes to an “irreplaceable campaigner” and devoted family man.

Mourners attended Bistre Emmanuel Church for the funeral of Cllr Ron Hampson on Saturday.

Cllr Hampson, 79, who represented the Bistre West ward in Buckley, died on August 7 after a short battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife Rita, daughter Michelle, 47, and son Stephen, 42.

Friends, family and former colleagues including members of Flintshire Council, Lord Barry Jones, Carl Sargeant, the constituency AM, and David Hanson, MP for Delyn, gathered at the church Cllr Hampson had been a regular visitor to and such was the number of people wishing to pay their respects, many gathered outside to listen to the service on a speaker.

Presided over by the Revd Martin Batchelor, mourners sang Abide With Me before a eulogy describing Cllr Hampson as a man who was “passionate about politics” and who always “strived for better things for his town, his ward and his country,” and was not afraid to be the person who “said what needed to be said.”

Cllr Hampson, who was evacuated as a child to Buckley from Wallasey, was “fair-minded and worked to create a shared society”.

“He always said his home was his office, day or night and in 1997 was proud as punch to be Mayor of Buckley.”

It was said that the popular community leader “travelled around the world but his heart was always in Buckley”.

The keen former footballer and devoted family man was described as an “irreplaceable campaigner” who loved supporting the Mold and Buckley Contact Club – an organisation for young people with learning difficulties – and was proud to be a governor at Ysgol Maes Hyfryd and Elfed High School.

Daughter Michelle would remember him as “incredibly generous” and it was said Cllr Hampson had a “very special bond” with his son Stephen.

In wife Rita, he had found “his best friend and soulmate”.

Lord Barry Jones said Cllr Hampson led a “long, wonderful public life” while Mr Batchelor added that Cllr Hampson served the community “in so many ways and touched every single one of us here and even more.”

Mourners sang Guide Me O Thou Great Redeemer before Cllr Hampson’s family, all carrying red roses, attended a private burial service at the rear of the church.