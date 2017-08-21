Male cyclist in critical condition after serious collision in Gyffin

A cyclist remains in a critical condition following a collision in Conwy on Friday evening.

North Wales Police were called to a one-vehicle collision involving a bicycle on the B5106 in Gyffin, Conwy, shortly before 5pm on Friday, August 18.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan by ambulance with serious injuries.

He has since been transferred to hospital in Stoke where he is said to be in a critical condition.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference number RC17125818.