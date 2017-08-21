Man to appear in court on Flint child abduction allegation

A man arrested on suspicion of trying to abduct a four-year-old child will appear in court tomorrow.

A 50-year-old man was detained by members of the public who were near the Jade Jones Pavilion in Flint at just before 2pm on Sunday.

Officers were responding to reports of an attempted abduction of a girl.

The man, who will before Flintshire magistrates at Mold, was arrested and taken to Wrexham Police Station for questioning where he remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Arwyn Jones, of North Wales Police, said on Sunday: “Officers responded quickly to an incident that occurred in Flint.

“A 50-year-old male was detained by members of the public at the location quickly after the incident and he was arrested when officers arrived.

“I would first like to reassure the public that the child is safe with her family.

“However, I would like to appeal to any witnesses, or anybody with any information to contact North Wales Police Control room, quoting incident number V126885.”