Off-road bikes seized in Caia Park as police crackdown continues

Two motorbikes were seized as a crackdown on illegal off road biking blighting an estate continues.

Officers from North Wales Police’s Roads Policing Unit seized the bikes in Caia Park near the Dunks as the force maintains its efforts to stamp the problem out.

Community leaders had complained of disturbances caused by the loud motorbikes as well as fears for safety because of the reckless way they were being ridden.

PC Thomas Hough tweeted: “Officers seized two off-road motorbikes in relation to anti-social riding committed in the Wrexham area.

“Officers would like to pass their thanks to the community in assisting us with this and there will be more to come.”

A North Wales Police spokesman added: “As part of ongoing efforts to crackdown on illegal off-road biking in the Caia Park area of Wrexham, officers from the Roads Policing Unit conducted an operation around The Dunks, seizing two motorbikes.

Last month, the Leader reported residents on the estate were getting fed up with the increasing number of yobs riding motorbikes and quad bikes illegally.

Following that, PCSO Jonathan Davies told Caia Park Community Council that North Wales Police were receiving good intelligence from residents who were ‘angry’ and ‘fed up’ with illegal motorcycle use and they were giving good intelligence on who is riding the bikes and where they are storing them.

The officer said an increasing number of motorbikes being ridden in the community as well as in open spaces and footpaths.

Councillors heard that plain clothes officers on bikes would be deployed in the area

In response to a question from Cllr Carrie Harper, PCSO Davies said that modified push bikes were not road legal and could be seized.

Cllr Harper urged people to use the North Wales Police Live Chat online service if they have problems getting through on the 101 number.