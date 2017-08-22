No homes for former school site in Queensferry says council deputy leader

No homes will be built on the site of a former school once it has been demolished.

That was the message from Flintshire Council deputy leader Cllr Bernie Attridge who took to Twitter to dispel ‘rumours’ swirling around the future of the John Summers High School building in Queensferry.

As revealed in the Leader on Monday, Flintshire Council intends to knock down the former high school, which shut for the final time last month, ‘over a number of months’ once an approved contractor has been appointed.

The secondary school closed its doors for the final time last month after its school’s closure was ratified in August last year by Kirsty Williams AM, the Welsh Cabinet Secretary for Education – subject to conditions being met over the development of an alternative school.

Millions of pounds is to be pumped into Connah’s Quay High School to overhaul the Golftyn Lane location ahead of its intake of pupils from John Summers next term.

Rumours had circulated that the school building could have been knocked down by the end of this month but Clare Homard, interim chief officer, education and youth said the process would take longer than a matter of weeks.

Cllr Attridge tweeted that while ‘lots of rumours’ were circulating, he could confirm that no houses would be built on the site.

The Labour councillor for Connah’s Quay central added that negotiations were being held between the council and Shotton rugby club for them to use the site’s sports pitches to stage games.

As reported on Monday, Clare Homard, Flintshire Council’s interim chief officer, education and youth, said security on the site remains tight as will do so until a contractor takes over.

She said: “Once the approved contractor takes over the premises as planned, then demolition will commence and take place over a number of months.

“John Summers premises

currently has 24 hour security and this will remain in place until the contractor assumes responsibility for the site.”