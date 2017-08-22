Teenage boy threated with knife in attempted robbery in Denbigh

Police are appealing for information after an attempted robbery in Denbigh.

The incident is believed to have happened at about 10pm on Saturday, when a teenage boy was walking in an alleyway off Henllan Street.

The teenager was approached by a man who demanded he hand over his phone and threatened him with a knife.

The victim ran to safety unhurt and nothing was stolen.

The suspect is described as being in his early 20’s and was wearing a grey tracksuit, grey hoody and a balaclava.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area or has any information please call police on 101 quoting reference RC171726553. Alternatively contact the webchat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.